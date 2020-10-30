The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry over the past six months. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to the company’s sound growth fundamentals. This was reflected in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance, with the top and the bottom lines improving year-on-year. With this, the company delivered its fourth straight earnings beat. Top-line gained from higher sales at the company’s North America segment. Gross margin also depicted solid growth, backed by better product mix and improved absorption of overheads across plants. Going ahead, the company is on track with transformational and rationalization efforts. Moreover the company expects net sales and adjusted EBITDA to rise in the first half of fiscal 2021. For first-quarter fiscal 2021, management predicts net sales to grow in mid-single digit.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 168,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

