The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

HSY stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

