The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.61. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

