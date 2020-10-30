The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $269.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 41.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

