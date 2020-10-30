The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,295,000 after acquiring an additional 149,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

