The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post FY2020 Earnings of $24.16 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $24.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.26 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $692.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

