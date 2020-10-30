The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in The Timken were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.