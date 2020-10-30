The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.