The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

