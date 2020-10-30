The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Unilever Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Unilever Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Unilever Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

