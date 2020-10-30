The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in October

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on UNLVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $57.47 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

