Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $471.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.