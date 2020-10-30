Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0018 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $6.63 million and $294,735.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Time New Bank

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

