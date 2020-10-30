Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TOELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.09. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

