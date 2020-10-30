Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

