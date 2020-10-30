TONToken (TON) Hits Market Cap of $593,372.50

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One TONToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TONToken has a total market cap of $593,372.50 and $42,912.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org

