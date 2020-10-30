Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

