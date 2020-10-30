TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $819,042.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.