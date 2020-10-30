Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

