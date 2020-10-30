Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

TT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,027 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,445,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

