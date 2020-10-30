TriCo Bancshares Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $860.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

