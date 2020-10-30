Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Trading Down 14.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40. 106,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 165,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.81.

About Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.