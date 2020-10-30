TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.92. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TriMas by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth $3,836,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

