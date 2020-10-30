TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriNet Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

TNET stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,730 shares of company stock worth $7,599,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

