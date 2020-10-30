Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

