Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $33,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

