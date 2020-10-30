Truist Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $69.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday. Truist currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

