Truist Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective increased by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

