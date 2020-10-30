Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

