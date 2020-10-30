Truist Securiti Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Shares of FB stock opened at $280.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

