Truist Securiti Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

