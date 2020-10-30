Truist Securiti Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.