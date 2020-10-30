Truist Securiti Weighs in on Unum Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.