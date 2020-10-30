Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$9.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.71%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

