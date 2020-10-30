Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUES) Financial Contrast

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.05 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $1.01 billion 0.05 -$12.44 million ($0.28) -3.64

Tuesday Morning has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Tuesday Morning -1.92% -11.05% -3.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corp. engages in the sale of upscale decorative home and lifestyle goods. Its portfolio of products includes bath and body, bed, craft supplies, dinning and kitchen, furniture, gifts and more, gourmet food, holiday and party, home decors, luggage, outdoor, pets, small appliances, and toys. The company was founded by Lloyd Ross in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

