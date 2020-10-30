Turning Point Therapeutics Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.81 EPS.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.
Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 182,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
