Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.74.

NYSE TWLO opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

