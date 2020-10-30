UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) a €126.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €126.00 ($148.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.25 ($120.29).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

AFX stock opened at €109.50 ($128.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.51. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a fifty-two week high of €123.90 ($145.76).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.