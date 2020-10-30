UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 310 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.67. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.