UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.20 ($84.94).

Shares of SAX opened at €61.10 ($71.88) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.59.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

