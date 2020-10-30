UBS Group Lowers Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLTDF stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

