UBS Group Lowers Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
FLTDF stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $37.41.
About Flow Traders
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.