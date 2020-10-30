UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

