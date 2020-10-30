UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

ETR:BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 1-year high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

