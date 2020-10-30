UBS Group Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

