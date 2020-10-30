UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of UFP Technologies worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $316,567.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

