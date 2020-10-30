Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.49–0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.72.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

