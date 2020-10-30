Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UNPSF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

