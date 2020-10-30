United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.73.

United Airlines stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 38,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in United Airlines by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

