United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $21.01. United Bancshares Inc. OH shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.68.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

