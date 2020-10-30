United Community Banks, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

United Community Banks stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 42.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 88.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 169,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

